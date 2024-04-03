Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent crude oil broke resistance level 86.70

Likely to rise to resistance level 90.00

Brent crude oil recently broke the resistance level 86.70, which reversed the price with the daily Evening Star in March.

The breakout of the resistance level 86.70 was preceded by the breakout of the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from December.

Brent crude oil can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 90.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave iii.