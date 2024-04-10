Wed, Apr 10, 2024 @ 10:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisIs CADJPY Setting the Ground for Next Bull Run?

Is CADJPY Setting the Ground for Next Bull Run?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • CADJPY remains within a range despite hitting new high
  • Upside risks exist above 111.50; bears could take the lead below 110.40
  • BoC rate decision at 13:45 GMT is the highlight of the Canadian calendar

CADJPY remained stagnant after entering the 112.00 area, keeping its weak momentum despite reaching a new high of 112.46 last week – the highest level since the beggining of 2008.

The market’s ability to stay resilient above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) has been a positive development this week, feeding optimism for a bullish breakout above the 112.00 mark. The RSI and the stochastic oscillator are also providing a ray of hope for a positive session ahead as the former continues to hover above its 50 neutral mark and the latter is set for an upside reversal.

If the bulls manage to break through the 112.00 border, the long-term uptrend could continue towards the resistance area of 113.50-114.20, which includes two ascending lines drawn from the 2023 summer highs. Even higher, the 2007 barrier of 116.50 and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the September-December 2023 downleg at 116.83 could keep traders busy, delaying any extensions towards the  118.20 constraining zone taken from July 2007.

Selling pressure may remain under control if the price continues to trade above the shorter-term SMAs and the support trendline at 110.45. Otherwise, the bears might target the 200-day SMA at 108.88, a break of which could would worsen the short-term outlook below November’s low. In this case, the way would clear towards the 108.00 restrictive territory.

Overall, CADJPY is in a wait and see mode, with a potential for a bullish continuation into the 113.50-114.20 are following the latest rebound on the 20-day SMA. Alternatively, the consolidation phase could continue unless the bears crack the 110.45 floor. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.