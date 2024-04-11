Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 14:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Index Slides Below 50-day SMA

US 30 Index Slides Below 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • US 30 index in bearish mode in very short-term
  • MACD and stochastics indicate negative correction

The US 30 cash index has lost its positive momentum after the pullback from the all-time high of 39,985.85, easing beneath the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). In the short-term, the market could retain the range-bound trading as the MACD is falling beneath its trigger and zero lines, while the stochastic posted a bearish crossover.

Should the pair stretch south, the 38,108 level could provide immediate support before the index touches the 20-day SMA at 37,950 barrier. A step lower could hit the 37,800 barrier ahead of the 37,100 area.

On the flip side, the 50-day SMA at 38,900 may halt upside movements but a successful climb above it could open the way for a retest of the 39,425 resistance and the record peak of 39,985.85.

In the very short-term picture, the index has been trading in a bearish mode for the past couple of weeks. However, in the broader outlook the tendency is still positive.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.