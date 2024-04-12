Fri, Apr 12, 2024 @ 10:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Reaches New 2024 High; Could This Move Continue?

USDCAD Reaches New 2024 High; Could This Move Continue?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCAD trades higher again, tests strong resistance level
  • It is the bulls’ first attempt to break above the current trend channel
  • Momentum indicators are mixed with a possible bearish divergence developing

USDCAD is trading higher again today, recording its fourth consecutive green candle and reaching a new 5-month high. USDCAD is trying to break decisively above the upward sloping trend channel that has been in place since the start of 2024 and it is now testing the resistance set at the 1.3704 level.

Momentum indicators are mostly mixed as only the RSI is sending a strong bullish signal. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is uninterested in the current movement as it remains stuck below its 25-threshold. More importantly, the stochastic oscillator is edging higher towards its overbought territory, but a divergence is gradually developing. The higher high recorded in USDCAD is matched with a lower high in the stochastic oscillator and thus opening the door to a bearish divergence.

Should the bulls remain in control of the market, they could try to keep USDCAD above the December 16, 2022 high at 1.3704 and have a go at staging a rally towards the 1.3807-1.3854 area. If successful, they could then have the chance to test the resistance set by the 2023 high at 1.3898.

On the flip side, the bears are trying to stop the current advance. They could firstly try to push USDCAD back inside the trend channel and then attempt a sell-off towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April 5, 2022 – October 13, 2022 uptrend at 1.3605 level.

To sum up, USDCAD bulls are trying to take advantage of the current dollar-positive market momentum, but they need a strong move higher in order to establish their dominance in this pair and record another 2024 high.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.