Wed, Apr 17, 2024 @ 05:24 GMT
Crude Oil Price Consolidate Gains Above Key Support

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil started a downside correction from the $87.70 level.
  • A connecting trend line is forming with support at $84.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices might aim for a fresh increase above the $2,400 resistance zone.
  • Bitcoin price consolidated below the $65,000 resistance zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a steady increase above $84.80, Crude oil prices faced hurdles. The price traded as high as $87.70 before there was a downside correction.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, there was a drop below the $86.50 and $85.50 support levels. However, the bulls were active above the $84.00 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

The price is now consolidating above the $84.00 support zone. There is also a connecting trend line forming with support at $84.00 on the same chart. On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $86.20 level.

The next major resistance is near the $86.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $87.70 resistance.

If not, the price might dip lower and test the $84.50 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $84.00 level and the trend line. The next major support is at $82.00 or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), below which the price might test $80.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $80.00.

Looking at Gold, the price remained stable above the $2,320 level and the bulls could now aim for a fresh increase above $2,400.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for March 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.1%, versus +3.4% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for March 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +4.1%, versus +4.5% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for March 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.4%, versus +2.4% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for March 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.8% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

