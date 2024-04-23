Tue, Apr 23, 2024 @ 04:40 GMT
Gold Price Breaks Support But Uptrend Intact – Here's Why

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a downside correction from the $2,430 high.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $2,375 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.0680 resistance.
  • Bitcoin price regained strength for a move above the $64,500 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices gained pace above the $2,350 resistance against the US Dollar. It traded to a record high at $2,431 before there was a pullback.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price started a downside correction below the $2,400 support. It traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,147 swing low to the $2,431 high.

Besides, it traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $2,375 on the same chart. The price is now approaching the $2,320 support and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

The next major support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,147 swing low to the $2,431 high at $2,290. Any more losses might send Gold prices toward the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) at $2,250.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $2,355 level. The main resistance is now forming near $2,400, above which the price could accelerate higher toward $2,430.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong upward move above the $64,000 zone and there are chances of more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 46.5, versus 46.1 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.8, versus 51.5 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 50.3, versus 50.3 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 53.0, versus 53.1 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 52.0, versus 51.9 previous.
  • US Services PMI for April 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 52.0, versus 51.7 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

