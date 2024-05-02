Thu, May 02, 2024 @ 13:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP outlook: Thin Daily Cloud Provides a Lot of Headwinds and Keeps...

EUR/GBP outlook: Thin Daily Cloud Provides a Lot of Headwinds and Keeps Risk of Recovery Stall

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Two-day recovery seems to be running out of steam, following repeated failure to break above thin daily cloud, with long upper shadows on daily candles, warning of persisting pressure.

Technical picture on daily chart is bearishly aligned as MA’s remain in full bearish setup and 14-day momentum turned south and nearing the centreline.

Another failure to clear cloud top, reinforced by 55DMA would add to signals of recovery stall and increase risk of fresh weakness and retest of 0.8530 (Apr 30 low) and 0.8520 (Apr 14 low).

Only acceleration and close above 0.8560 /75 zone, where a cluster of daily MA’s (10/20/100) and Fibo 38.2% of 0.8644/0.8530 bear-leg) would provide relief and shift near-term focus to the upside.

Res: 0.8560; 0.8575; 0.8587; 0.8605.
Sup: 0.8545; 0.8530; 0.8520; 0.8503.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.