Gold Price Primed To Extend Gains – Here’s Why

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh increase above the $2,420 resistance.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,410 on the 4-hour chart.

Oil prices are consolidating losses below $80.00.

EUR/USD could aim for a steady increase above the 1.0885 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase above the $2,385 resistance against the US Dollar. It traded above the $2,400 zone to move into the green zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled nicely above the $2,400 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

It traded as high as $2,449 and recently there was a downside correction. The price dipped below the $2,420 support and tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,370 swing low to the $2,449 high.

There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $2,410 on the same chart. A downside break below the $2,410 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,385 level. Any more losses might send Gold prices toward $2,350.

On the upside, immediate resistance is at $2,435. The first major resistance is now near $2,450, above which the price could accelerate higher toward the $2,462 level.

Looking at Oil, the bears are still in control, and they could aim for another decline unless there is a move above the $81.20 resistance in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today