Mon, May 27, 2024 @ 14:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index outlook: Stands at the Back Foot Ahead of Key Economic...

Dollar Index outlook: Stands at the Back Foot Ahead of Key Economic Releases This Week

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar moved within a narrow range in Asian / early European session on Monday, but near-term picture remains bearishly aligned, weighed by Friday’s 0.3% drop and formation of bearish engulfing pattern on daily chart.

Rising negative momentum adds to downside risk, though close within daily cloud (top lays at 104.65) and firm break of 10DMA (104.57) which kept the downside protected in past four sessions, is required to generate fresh bearish signal and expose next pivotal supports at 104.35/20 (Fibo 61.8% of 103.67/105.03 / daily cloud base/ bull-trendline, reinforced by 200DMA).

Conversely, repeated close above daily cloud top would ease immediate downside pressure and keep in play prospects for fresh recovery as rising daily cloud continues to underpin the upleg from 103.93 (May 16 low).

The US will be shut today for holiday and lower volumes may keep the action limited, with focus shifting on releases of German and EU inflation, as well as US Personal Consumption Expenditure price index, Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which will provide fresh signals to the US and European central banks and influence dollar’s performance in coming days.

Res: 104.77; 105.03; 105.15; 105.43.
Sup: 104.35; 104.20; 103.93; 103.80.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.