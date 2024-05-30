Thu, May 30, 2024 @ 15:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisIn the Spotlight: US Inflation and GDP Data

In the Spotlight: US Inflation and GDP Data

FXOpen
By FXOpen

In the final trading sessions of May, leading currencies have been in a downward trend against the dollar. For instance, the pound/dollar pair lost over 100 pips in a single day, euro sellers in the EUR/USD pair are testing 1.0800, and the USD/CAD pair might update its May high around 1.3760.

USD/CAD

The rise in commodity prices and worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East are contributing to the sharp increase of the USD/CAD pair. According to the technical analysis of USD/CAD, a bullish “piercing line” pattern was formed on the daily timeframe on 28 May. The confirmation of this pattern could lead to continued growth of the pair towards the May high of this year at 1.3760. If the price consolidates above this level, a test of the important range 1.3840-1.3790 is possible. A break below 1.3610 would invalidate the bullish scenario.

The following news could impact the pricing of USD/CAD:

  • Today at 15:30 (GMT +3:00) US GDP for the first quarter
  • Today at 18:00 (GMT +3:00) Crude Oil Inventories from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
  • Tomorrow at 15:30 (GMT +3:00) US Core PCE Price Index for April


GBP/USD

At the start of the week, the GBP/USD pair managed to test the important resistance level of 1.2800. A sharp rebound from this level led to the formation of a bearish “shooting star” pattern on the daily timeframe. Technical analysis of GBP/USD indicates a possible downward movement if the price confidently consolidates below 1.2670. If this pattern is invalidated, the pair might resume its rise towards the March high of this year at 1.2890.

Key events for price movement:

  • Today at 21:50 (GMT +3:00) speech by Bank of England Governor Bailey
  • Tomorrow at 11:30 (GMT +3:00) publication of the Bank of England Consumer Credit data for April

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.