ETHUSD Pulls Back from 2-Month High

ETHUSD posts fresh 2-month high following ETF approval

But sustains some losses as advance seems overstretched

Momentum indicators ease from overbought conditions

ETHUSD (Ethereum) has been on the rise after claiming the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in mid-May. Moreover, the regulatory approval of spot-Ethereum ETFs in the US boosted the price to a fresh two-month peak of 3,974 before erasing some gains.

Should the latest weakness persist, the price could challenge 3,690, a region that has acted both as support and resistance in 2024. Lower, the bears’ attempts for further declines could cease at the March-April support of 3,260, which lies very close to the 50-day SMA. Slicing through that barrier, the pair might challenge the March bottom of 3,060.

On the flipside, if the bulls regain total control, the price could revisit its two-month peak of 3,974. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the 2024 high of 4,090, which is also a more than two-year high. Should that barricade fail, attention might shift to 4,400, a region that was frequently tested from October till December of 2021.

Overall, although ETHUSD stormed to a fresh two-month high supported by its individual developments, it seems that its rally is running out of juice. Hence, traders should not rule out another sell-the-fact type of reaction given what we have previously seen this year in the crypto sector.