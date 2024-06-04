Tue, Jun 04, 2024 @ 05:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Silver reversed from support level 29.70
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 32.00

Silver recently reversed up from the key support level 29.70 (former monthly high from April), which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3).

The support level 29.70 was strengthened by the 20-day moving average and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse wave 1 from the start of May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 32.00 (which formed the previous daily Evening Star in May).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.