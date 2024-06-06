Thu, Jun 06, 2024 @ 04:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY 5 Waves Impulsive Elliott Wave Rally Favors Upside

EURJPY 5 Waves Impulsive Elliott Wave Rally Favors Upside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in EURJPY suggests rally from 5.3.2024 is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 5.3.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 170.798. Dips in wave 2 took the form of an expanded Flat Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (a) ended at 170.15 and wave (b) ended at 170.75. Wave (c) lower ended at 169.05 which completed wave ((a)) in higher degree. Up from there, wave ((b)) ended at 170.89 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Final leg wave ((c)) lower ended at 167.93 in the form of an impulse. This also ended wave 2 pullback in higher degree.

Pair has started to turn higher in wave 3. Shor Term rally from wave 2 low looks to be a clear 5 waves impulsive structure, favoring further upside. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 168.65 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 168.21. Wave (iii) higher ended at 170, dips in wave (iv) ended at 169.5, and final leg wave (v) ended at 170 which completed wave ((i)). Near term, as far as it stays above 167.93, expect wave ((ii)) pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

EURJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURJPY Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.