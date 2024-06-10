EUR/GBP Rate at 21-Month Low Post-European Parliament Elections

Mon, Jun 10, 2024 @ 12:38 GMT
Investors will begin the week in a state of uncertainty regarding the outlook of Europe’s political landscape.

The four-day European Parliament elections concluded on Sunday. According to Reuters, the results showed a significant gain for eurosceptic-nationalists, who have displaced liberals and greens.

Additionally, President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French Parliament, calling for early legislative elections later this month after losing to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party in the European Union elections.

All this puts pressure on the structure of the European Union, weakening the euro’s value.

As shown by the EUR/GBP chart, trading on the currency markets opened on Monday around the 0.8465 level—a price not seen since August 2022.

According to the technical analysis of EUR/GBP today:

→ The price broke below the critical support level of 0.85, which had been in place since 2023;

→ In terms of price dynamics since autumn 2022, the market is in a downward trend (as indicated by the red channel). The bearish break of 0.85 reinforces this trend;

→ The median line of the channel could serve as a consolidation zone below 0.85, confirming the relevance of the channel;

→ The 0.85-0.853 zone may provide significant resistance in the future if bulls attempt to rectify the situation.

In a negative scenario for the market (e.g., a political crisis within Europe), the EUR/GBP price could potentially reach the lower boundary of the indicated channel.

