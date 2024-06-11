Elliott Wave Analysis Expects Gold (XAUUSD) to Pullback a Bit More

Tue, Jun 11, 2024 @ 09:28 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the rally from 5.03.2024 low ended a wave 3 at 2450.10 high. Wave 4 pullback is currently in progress. The internal subdivision of wave 4 takes the form of a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave (a) ended at 2407.15 low and wave (b) bounce ended at 2433.90. The stock extended lower in wave (c) towards 2325.20 which completed wave ((w)) in higher degree.

The market rallied starting wave ((x)) taking the form expanded flat structure. Up from wave ((w)), wave (a) ended at 2364.12 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 2314.40. Wave (c) higher finish at 2387.71 which completed wave ((x)). XAUUSD continued lower strongly in wave ((y)) of 4. Down from wave ((x)) Wave (a) of ((y)) ended at 2286.50 as an impulsive structure. Wave (b) bounce could already end at 2313.8 and the metal has turned lower in wave (c). Near term, while below 2387, it should continue lower in wave (c) of ((y)) to the extreme 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci area of wave ((a)). This area comes at 2262 – 2185 area where buyers should be waiting to continue the rally or see 3 swings higher at least.

XAUUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

XAUUSD Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

