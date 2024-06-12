EURGBP Prints New 22-Month Low

EURGBP continues to fall after bearish gap

Price shifts neutral outlook to negative

MACD and RSI hold in oversold regions

EURGBP opened with a significant bearish gap on Monday after the European elections on Sunday, sending the pair towards a fresh 22-month low of 0.8416. The pair is holding well below the medium-term trading range of 0.8495-0.8620, switching the outlook to negative.

Technically, the RSI is standing in the oversold region, while the MACD is looking extremely bearish as it is strengthening its downside momentum beneath its trigger and zero lines. The 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also pointing south.

In case of a tumble beneath the multi-month low of 0.8416, this could send the pair until the August 2022 bottom at 0.8385. Even lower, the 0.8340 support level, taken from the lows in July 2022 may halt bearish actions.

On the flip side, a potential rebound near the latest low could take traders to recoup the negative gap and meet the 0.8482-0.8495 resistance region. Above these obstacles, the 20- and the 50-day SMAs at 0.8500 and 0.8545 could be the next targets for the bulls to look for.

To sum up, EURGBP plunged beneath the consolidation area and changed the bias to a more negative one. A climb back above 0.8495 could endorse the view for a possible upside correction.