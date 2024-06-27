EURUSD Rises Slightly Up After Battle With 8-Week Low

EURUSD holds in sideways move

SMAs create bearish crossovers

MACD continues to head south

EURUSD tested the previous low of 1.0665 on Wednesday, holding within a narrow range of 1.0665-1.0720. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) posted a bearish crossover a few days after the death cross between the 20- and the 200-day SMAs, both hinting at more losses.

Technically, the momentum oscillators are showing some mixed signals confirming the lack of direction in the near term. The RSI is sloping marginally up below 50 level, while the MACD is strengthening its negative steam.

Further losses could drive traders to the next immediate support at 1.0647 before battling with the five-month low of 1.0600.

On the other hand, a rebound off the latest bottom could lift the market towards the previous peak of 1.0720 before challenging the SMAs around 1.0770 and 1.0790. Significant resistance is also coming from the 1.0800 round number, but the market would still be negative until a successful climb above 1.1000.

To conclude, EURUSD is looking neutral in the short-term view and bearish in the broader outlook as the long-term downtrend line is still in place.