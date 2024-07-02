Tue, Jul 02, 2024 @ 09:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Sails in Uncharted Waters

EURJPY Sails in Uncharted Waters

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURJPY advances above 32-year high
  • Fears of a Japanese intervention increase
  • Oscillators point to overbought conditions

EURJPY has been in an uptrend since the beginning of the year, storming to consecutive multi-year highs. Despite a strong pullback following a currency intervention from Japan in late April, the market has been steadily moving higher above levels that the Japanese authorities were willing to protect.

Should the upward trajectory resume, the pair could meet resistance at psychological levels such as 175.00 or 180.00 last observed in 1992.

On the flipside, if the pair experiences a pullback, initial support could be found at the April peak of 171.56. Lower, the June support of 167.50 could prevent further declines. A break below that zone could trigger a retreat towards 165.34 ahead of 164.28, two previous resistance regions that could serve as support in the future.

In brief, EURJPY has been on the rise, constantly defying overbought signals. Will the Japanese side intervene?

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.