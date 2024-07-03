Wed, Jul 03, 2024 @ 02:59 GMT
CADJPY Wave Analysis

  • CADJPY broke key resistance level 117.00
  • Likely to reach resistance level 119.00

CADJPY currency pair recently broke through the key resistance level 117.00 (which stopped the pervious sharp upward impulse wave (1) at the end of April, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 117.00 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from the start of May.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the continuation of the strong yen sales, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 119.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

