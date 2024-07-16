Tue, Jul 16, 2024 @ 06:45 GMT
Gold Regains Strength: Poised for Continued Gains?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold is gaining bullish momentum above the $2,400 support zone.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,395 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD could continue to rise toward the 1.1000 resistance.
  • Bitcoin recovered and broke the $64,000 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-supported above the $2,350 zone against the US Dollar. The bulls were able to push the price above the $2,380 and $2,400 resistance levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even cleared the $2,420 level and settled well above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The current price action suggests that the bulls could aim for a move toward the $2,440 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,450 level.

A clear move above the $2,440 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,450, above which the price could accelerate higher toward the $2,465 level. Any more gains might send Gold toward the $2,500 resistance.

On the downside, there is a key support forming near the $2,400 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $2,395 on the same chart.

A downside break below the $2,395 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,380 level. Any more losses might send gold prices toward $2,365.

Looking at Bitcoin, the bulls took control, and they were able to push the price above the $64,000 resistance zone. The next major hurdle is at $65,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Eurozone ZEW Business Economic Sentiment Index for July 2024 – Forecast 48.1, versus 51.3 previous.
  • US Retail Sales for June 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus +0.1% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

