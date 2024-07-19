Fri, Jul 19, 2024 @ 13:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Dollar Index Outlook: Risk Aversion Lifts the Dollar

US Dollar Index Outlook: Risk Aversion Lifts the Dollar

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index extends recovery into second straight day, with strong bounce from new four-month low (103.31) on Thursday, being fueled by fresh risk aversion on global cyber outage, which hit financial centers, banks, airlines and many others, prompting investors into safer assets.

Technical picture on daily chart is overall still negative, as 14-d momentum remains deeply in the negative zone and MA’s are in bearish configuration, warning that recovery may struggle to sustain gains.

Bulls face headwinds on approach to falling 10DMA (104.12), which recently formed a death cross with 200DMA (104.18), guarding pivotal Fibo barrier at 104.26 (38.2% of 105.78/103.31 bear-leg)., with sustained break through this zone needed to improve near-term outlook for further recovery.

Otherwise, the downside is expected to remain vulnerable, with limited recovery to offer better levels to re-enter larger downtrend.

Res: 104.18; 104.26; 104.55; 104.67.
Sup: 103.85; 103.67; 103.31; 103.00.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.