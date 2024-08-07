Wed, Aug 07, 2024 @ 11:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Begins a Healing Process

USDJPY Begins a Healing Process

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY gears up after 7-month low
  • Recent sharp sell-off looks overdone
  • Bulls hope for a close above 146.58 to continue higher

USDJPY showed signs of life on Wednesday, forcefully bouncing above the 144.57 bar that had limited Tuesday’s gains following the flash spike to 146.35.

There is still a chance for sellers to reverse today’s bull run since the RSI and stochastic oscillator have not moved out of the bearish area. However, with the indicators hovering within the oversold region, downward pressures might soon subside.

More importantly, if the pair manages to complete a bullish doji candlestick pattern by recouping Monday’s freefall above 146.58, the pair might receive fresh buying interest likely towards the 149.00 constraining zone. Even higher, the spotlight will fall on the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 151.50, a break of which could navigate the price straight to the 20-day SMA at 153.20.

On the downside, the key support trendline drawn from July 2023 will be closely watched along with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023-2024 uptrend at 144.57. If that base collapses, the price is expected to fall rapidly into the 139.35-140.48 zone formed by the descending constraining line from November 2023 and the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Another step lower could target the 2021 ascending trendline at 137.23.

Overall, it appears that the recent aggressive sell-off in USDJPY has reached a bottom. The bulls face a challenging task for a full recovery, but closing above 146.58 could give their recovery attempt a boost.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.