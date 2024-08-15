Thu, Aug 15, 2024 @ 03:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Prices Vulnerable: Is a Fresh Decline on the Horizon?

Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable: Is a Fresh Decline on the Horizon?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices struggled to clear the $80.00 resistance zone.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $76.15 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD rallied and surpassed the 1.1020 resistance.
  • Bitcoin seems to be facing hurdles near the $61,500 level.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices recovered above the $78.00 and $78.80 levels. It even spiked above $80.00 before the bears appeared and pushed prices lower.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price started a fresh decline from the 80.26 level. It traded below the $78.80 and $78.00 levels. There was a test of the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $72.04 swing low to the $78.26 high.

The price is now testing the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and is now well below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $78.00 level. The next major resistance is near the $78.80 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $80.00 resistance.

If not, the price might start another decline. The first major support on the downside is near the $76.20 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $72.04 swing low to the $78.26 high.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $76.15 on the same chart. The next major support is $75.00. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $72.00 in the coming sessions.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price started a recovery wave above the $60,000 level but the bears are protecting gains above the $61,500 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 235K, versus 233K previous.
  • US Retail Sales for July 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus 0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.