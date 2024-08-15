NZD/USD Looking for a Bigger Recovery

Looking at the 4-hour time frame of the Kiwi with ticker NZDUSD, we can see a strong rebound after a completed final subwave “v” of C of (C), as Zealand beat jobs data, so seems like a new three-wave A-B-C rally can be in play within higher degree wave (D) that can recover the price back to the upper triangle line. Wave A looks to be finished after RNBZ delivers surprise 25 BPS rate cut to 5.25%, so seems like it’s now making a pullback in wave B that can retest 0,59x support area before a continuation higher for wave C towards 0,61 – 0,62 resistance zone.