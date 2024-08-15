Thu, Aug 15, 2024 @ 15:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Looking for a Bigger Recovery

NZD/USD Looking for a Bigger Recovery

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Looking at the 4-hour time frame of the Kiwi with ticker NZDUSD, we can see a strong rebound after a completed final subwave “v” of C of (C), as Zealand beat jobs data, so seems like a new three-wave A-B-C rally can be in play within higher degree wave (D) that can recover the price back to the upper triangle line. Wave A looks to be finished after RNBZ delivers surprise 25 BPS rate cut to 5.25%, so seems like it’s now making a pullback in wave B that can retest 0,59x support area before a continuation higher for wave C towards 0,61 – 0,62 resistance zone.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.