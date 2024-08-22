Thu, Aug 22, 2024 @ 08:27 GMT
Crude Oil Prices At Risk of More Downsides Below $72

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices struggled to clear the $80.00 resistance zone.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $77.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD rallied and surpassed the 1.1120 resistance.
  • Gold seems to be consolidating near the $2,500 pivot zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices attempted a fresh increase above the $78.00 and $78.80 levels. It even spiked above $80.00 before the bears appeared and pushed prices lower.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price started a fresh decline below the $80.00 level. It traded below the $78.80 and $78.00 levels. It even traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $77.00.

The price is now well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). It tested the $72.00 zone. A low was formed at $72.47 and the price is now consolidating losses.

If there is another increase, the price might face resistance near the $74.20 level. The next major resistance is near the $75.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $78.00 resistance.

If not, the price might start another decline. The first major support on the downside is near the $72.20 level. The next major support is $70.00. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $66.50 in the coming sessions.

Looking at Gold, the price is still in a bullish zone and might aim for more gains above the $2,520 resistance zone in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 227K previous.
  • Jackson Hole Symposium.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

