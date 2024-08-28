USDCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Aug 28, 2024 @ 07:30 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF broke key support level 0.8450
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8330

USDCHF currency pair today broke below the key support level 0.8450 (which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave (1) at the start of August).

The breakout of the support level 0.8450 should accelerate the active impulse wave (3) which started earlier from the pivotal resistance level 0.8750 (former support from March).

Given the continued bearish US dollar sentiment, USDCHF currency pair can then be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8330 (former multi-month low from December).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

