Dow Jones index Wave Analysis

- Dow Jones index broke resistance level 41280.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 42000.00
Dow Jones index continues to rise after the earlier breakup of the pivotal resistance level 41280.00 (which stopped the previous waves I, b and iii, as can be seen below).
The breakout of the resistance level 41280.00 continues the active impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (C).
Given the predominant daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 42000.00 (intersecting with the daily up channel from April).