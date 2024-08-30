Fri, Aug 30, 2024 @ 07:02 GMT
Dow Jones index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Dow Jones index broke resistance level 41280.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 42000.00

Dow Jones index continues to rise after the earlier breakup of the pivotal resistance level 41280.00 (which stopped the previous waves I, b and iii, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 41280.00 continues the active impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (C).

Given the predominant daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 42000.00 (intersecting with the daily up channel from April).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

