XAG/USD Analysis: Bulls May Target $30 Again

As the XAG/USD chart indicates today, the price of silver has dropped by over 5% in the past week. Bearish signs are also evident in the price of gold. According to Reuters, market participants are focusing on a series of economic data set to be released this week, which could influence expectations regarding a potential rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

Could the price of silver continue to decline? Technical analysis of the XAG/USD chart shows that since late May, the price of silver has been forming a structure resembling a fan of three expanding lines, marked in red.

Bullish Arguments:

→ The price has broken through the red median line and moved into the upper half of the fan.

→ The price is near the bullish breakout level of the median line, which may provide support.

→ On 2-3 September, the bearish momentum slowed down, indicating potential support, which could be strengthened by the lower boundary of the rising blue channel.

→ The price is at the 50% level of the bullish A→H impulse.

Bearish Arguments:

→ Near the psychological level of $30 per ounce, a bearish head and shoulders (H&S) pattern has formed on the chart, although the potential from the neckline break has almost been exhausted.

Therefore, it is possible that the bulls may try to regain control and make a new attempt to push the price towards the $30 level. Whether this scenario plays out will largely depend on the fundamental backdrop. On Friday, 6 September, at 15:30 GMT+3, US labour market data will be released – this event could have a significant impact on the price of silver.

