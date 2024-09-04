Wed, Sep 04, 2024 @ 08:06 GMT
Bitcoin Price at Risk: Are More Downsides Ahead?

Bitcoin Price at Risk: Are More Downsides Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price is struggling to recover above the $60,000 resistance.
  • BTC is trading below a key bearish trend line with resistance at $59,400 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices extended losses and traded below $72.50.
  • Gold might correct gains and retest the $2,450 support.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a recovery wave from the $57,000 zone. BTC/USD climbed above the $58,500 resistance but the upsides were limited.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price failed to settle above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $64,996 swing high to the $57,077 low. BTC is also trading below a key bearish trend line with resistance at $59,400.

The main resistance seems to be forming near the $60,000 zone and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $64,996 swing high to the $57,077 low.

A clear move above the trend line and then $60,000 might send the price toward the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) at $60,500.

A successful close above $60,500 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $62,000 level.

Immediate support is near the $57,250 level. The next key support sits at $56,500. A downside break below $56,500 might send Bitcoin toward the $55,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $52,500 support zone.

Looking at gold, the price is showing a few bearish signs and it might correct gains to test the $2,450 support zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US Factory Orders for July 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +4.6%, versus -3.3% previous.
  • Fed’s Beige Book.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

