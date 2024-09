Intraday Elliott Wave Expects Further Correction in Dow Futures (YM)

Short Term Elliott Wave in Dow Futures (YM) suggests that pullback to 38532 low on 8.5.2024 ended wave ((4)). The Index then turned higher and made a new all-time high in wave ((5)) as an impulse. Up from wave ((4)), wave 1 ended at 39619 and wave 2 pullback ended at 38689. The Index then extended higher in a nesting impulse with wave ((i)) ended at 39770 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 39344. Wave ((iii)) higher ended at 41085 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 40684. Last leg wave ((v)) ended at 41523 which completed wave 3. Pullback in wave 4 ended at 40920 and wave 5 higher ended at 41682. This completed wave (1) of ((5)).

Index is now correcting cycle from 8.5.2024 low in wave (2) of ((5)). Down from wave (1), wave ((i)) ended at 41231 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 41674. Wave ((iii)) lower ended at 40854 and wave ((iv)) ended at 41260. Expect wave ((v)) of A to end soon, then it should rally in wave B to correct cycle from 8.30.2024 high before it turns lower again in wave C of (2). Near term, as far as pivot at 38532 low stays intact, expect pullback to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Dow Futures (YM) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

YM Elliott Wave Video