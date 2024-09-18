Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 19:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Leads the Pack as FOMC Rate Decision Looms

NZDUSD Leads the Pack as FOMC Rate Decision Looms

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD bulls retake control; fight for a close above 20-SMA
  • Short-term bias is positive, but there are more obstacles on the upside

NZDUSD is a top performer today as investors are actively waiting for the Fed’s rate decision. The pair picked up positive momentum above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6195, which has been rejecting bullish actions over the past week. A close above this line might encourage more buying, but investors might need more progress to increase their exposure in the market.

Specifically, a break above the descending line, which connects the February and December 2023 highs at 0.6233, might secure more gains towards the descending line from July 2023 at 0.6290. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022-February 2023 uptrend is within breathing distance at 0.6300. Hence, a step above it might be necessary for an acceleration towards the December 2023 peak of 0.6368.

If the pair retreats below its 20-day SMA once again, it may immediately pause near the support trendline at 0.6172. A violation there could reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest upleg at 0.6120 and the long-term falling line from February 2022. If this floor cracks too, the pair could seek shelter somewhere between the 200- and 50-day SMAs. Then, an aggressive sell-off might follow towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 0.6020.

Technically, the bias is skewed to the upside given the positive slope in the indicators, though with the stochastic oscillator climbing above its 80 overbought level, there is a risk of failure near 0.6233.

Summing up, despite holding a bullish bias, NZDUSD has two more obstacles to overcome at 0.6233 and 0.6300 before its short-term outlook can be upgraded.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.