Tue, Oct 08, 2024 @ 05:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI under strong bullish pressure
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 78.3

WTI crude oil under the strong bullish pressure after the price broke the resistance level 71.30 (former strong support from August) intersecting with the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from July.

The breakout pf the resistance level 71.30 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the fact that the price is currently rising inside two impulse waves 3 and (3), WTI crude oil can be expected to fall rise further to the next resistance level 78.3, target for the completion of wave 3.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.