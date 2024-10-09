Wed, Oct 09, 2024 @ 05:21 GMT
Bitcoin Price Facing Obstacles: Can Bulls Push Through?

Bitcoin Price Facing Obstacles: Can Bulls Push Through?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $64,000 resistance zone.
  • BTC faced hurdles near a key bearish trend line at $64,200 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices rallied toward $78.80 before the bears appeared.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating losses above the 1.0950 zone.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a decent upward move above the $62,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD climbed above the $63,500 resistance before it faced hurdles.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours) and traded toward the $64,500 resistance zone. It faced resistance near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $66,456 swing high to the $59,825 low.

The price faced hurdles near a key bearish trend line at $64,200 on the same chart. There was no convincing close above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

The price corrected gains and declined below the $63,500 level. Immediate support is near the $62,200 level. The next key support sits at $61,400. A downside break below $61,400 might send Bitcoin toward the $60,500 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $60,000 support zone.

On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $63,250 level. The next key resistance is at $64,500. A successful close above $64,500 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $65,500 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair saw a lot of bearish moves, and recently started a consolidation phase above the 1.0950 support.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

