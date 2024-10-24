Elliott Wave View: CADJPY Has Reached Area Where Pullback Can Happen

Thu, Oct 24, 2024 @ 08:34 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

CADJPY has already reached the extreme area from 8.5.2024 low. This suggests that pair is in the zone where it can start to see a pullback soon. Shorter cycle structure however looks incomplete and pair can see further upside a bit more. The rally from 9.30.2024 low is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from 9.30.2024 low, wave ((a)) ended at 109.82 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 107.69. Internal subdivision of wave ((b)) unfolded as a double three structure. Down from wave ((a)), wave (w) ended at 108.02 and wave (x) ended at 109.087. Wave (y) lower ended at 107.7 which completed wave ((b)) in higher degree.

Pair has resumed higher in wave ((c)). Up from wave ((b)), wave (i) ended at 108.97 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 107.98. Expect 1 more push higher to complete wave (iii), then it should pullback in wave (iv) to correct cycle from 10.21.2024 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before it resumes higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 107.7 low stays intact, expect pullback to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

CADJPY Elliott Wave Video

