Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisA Bearish Gap on the Brent Crude Oil Chart

A Bearish Gap on the Brent Crude Oil Chart

XM.com
By XM.com

As the XBR/USD chart shows, Brent crude oil prices formed a gap at the start of this week: while Friday’s session closed at 75.60, Monday’s opening price dropped below 72.60.

According to Reuters, this development is tied to the fact that Israel’s recent missile strike on Iran did not impact oil or nuclear facilities, reducing the immediate risk of escalation.

Will Brent Crude Oil Prices Continue Falling?

In terms of technical analysis for XBR/USD today:

→ The price is within a descending channel (shown in red) that has been active since early summer. A bullish breakout attempt on 7 October was unsuccessful (marked by a red arrow), and Brent crude has since dropped over 10%. Price consolidation between 17-22 October near the median of this red channel confirms its current relevance.

→ Bulls had an opportunity to show strength with a bounce (marked by a blue arrow) from Support Line 1, which forms part of an upward structure represented by blue lines. However, today’s bearish gap erased these gains.

This allows traders to consider two scenarios:

→ Bearish Scenario: After breaking below Support, Brent could continue along the red descending channel. If the channel’s median line holds as resistance, this bearish outlook may be confirmed.

→ Bullish Scenario: Today’s bearish breach of the 18 October low could prove false, leading to a potential recovery back toward the structure of three blue lines.

Ultimately, which scenario plays out will largely depend on volatile news related to geopolitical tensions, the U.S. presidential election, and economic data from major economies.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.