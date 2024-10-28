Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Outlook: Oil Opens With Gap Lower as Supply Fears Fade After...

WTI Outlook: Oil Opens With Gap Lower as Supply Fears Fade After Israel’s Attack on Iran

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil opened with wide gap lower on Monday and fell to the lowest levels in nearly one month, registering a drop of around 5% at the start of the week.

Israel’s attack on Iran over the weekend was a main oil driver with Iran’s oil facilities remaining intact that offset fears of energy supply disruption and deflated oil prices.

Monday’s sharp fall generated strong bearish signal on dip well below psychological $70 support (also the base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud) which held the action in past three days.

Also, breach of former higher low of Oct 18 ($68.15) added to negative outlook, along with short-lived recovery attempts in early European trading.

Bears pressure lower 20-d Bollinger band ($67.23) and eye Oct 1 spike low ($66.33) which guards key support at $65.26 (2024 low posted on Sep 10).

Close below $70 is seen as minimum requirement to keep bears in play, while close below $68.15 to reinforce bearish stance, as daily studies are in full bearish setup.

Res: 69.33; 70.00; 70.30; 71.00.
Sup: 67.23; 66.94; 66.33; 65.26.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.