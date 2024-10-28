Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNASDAQ Futures (NQ_F) Forecasting the Rally From the Equal Legs Zone

NASDAQ Futures (NQ_F) Forecasting the Rally From the Equal Legs Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of NASDAQ Futures (NQ_F) published in members area of the website. Our members know NQ_F is showing impulsive bullish sequences and we are favoring the long side. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave pattern and forecast.

NASDAQ Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.23.2024

NASDAQ is giving us wave ((ii)) black correction. The futures has reached extreme zone from the peak at 20129- 19837 area. NQ_F shows clear 3 waves from the high, suggesting pull back could be ending any moment. Consequently , we expect rally in wave ((iii)) to happen any moment. We recommend members to avoid selling the futures and keep favoring the long side. As the main trend is bullish we expect to see rally toward new highs ideally or 3 waves bounce from the equal legs alternatively.

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

NASDAQ Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.23.2024

NASDAQ responded exactly as anticipated at the equal legs. The futures found buyers and made a substantial rally from our recommended buying zone. Eventually we got break of ((i)) black peak , confirming next leg up is in progress. The futures should ideally keep finding buyers in 3,7,11 swings sequences against the 20077.5 pivot.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.