USDCAD Rallies Near 22-Month Peak

  • USDCAD in massive bullish run this month
  • MACD and RSI hold in overbought areas

USDCAD added more than 3% so far this month, posting an incredible bullish rally with no notable bearish waves. The price is currently approaching the previous 22-month high of 1.3947 with the next resistance taking place at 1.3975, achieved in October 2022. Steeper bullish run could take the market until the 1.4100 psychological level, registered in February 2016. But traders need to be cautious at the 1.4000 handle first.

On the other hand, a bearish retracement beneath the 1.3890 support could send traders towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3790 ahead of the 1.3745 bar. More important levels are coming within the area of 1.3620-1.3650, which encapsulates the 50- and 200-day SMAs.

From a technical perspective, the MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger and zero lines but looks to be losing some steam. The RSI indicator is still ticking higher in the overbought territory.

To conclude, USDCAD is gaining significant ground, erasing the downward wave from 1.3947 to 1.3440. A move beyond 1.3975 could endorse the bullish scenario in the broader outlook.

