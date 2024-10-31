Thu, Oct 31, 2024 @ 03:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Brent crude oil reversed from long-term support level 70.00
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 75.00

Brent crude oil recently reversed up from the major long-term support level 70.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of 2021).

The support zone near the support level 70.00 was strengthened by the lower daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the support level 70.00 and the bullish divergence on the weekly Stochastic indicator, Brent crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 75.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.