EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD reversed key resistance level 1.5160

Likely to fall to support level 1.5100

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.5160 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of August as can be seen below), strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Dark Cloud Cover – which marked the end of the previous ACB correction 2.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.5160 and the overbought daily Stochastic, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5100, the former resistance from October.