Wed, Nov 06, 2024 @ 01:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD rising inside impulse wave 1
  •  Likely to reach resistance level 1.1000

EURUSD currency pair continues to rise inside the sharp impulse wave 1 which started earlier from the support zone between the key support level 1.07865 (former strong support from the start of August) intersecting with the support trendline from April.

The active impulse wave 1 belongs to the higher order upward impulse wave (C) from the end of October.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1000 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.