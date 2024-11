Elliott Wave View Calling for S&P 500 (SPX) to Extend Higher

Short Term Elliott Wave View on S&P 500 (SPX) suggests rally from 8.5.2024 low is in progress as an impulse. Up from 8.5.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 5651.6 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 5402.6. Index then extended higher in wave 3 towards 5878.4 as 45 minutes chart below shows. Wave 4 pullback unfolded as a Flat Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave (a) ended at 5821.17 and rally in wave (b) ended at 5863.04. Wave (c) lower ended at 5762.4 which completed wave ((a)) in higher degree.

Bounce in wave ((b)) unfolded as a zigzag structure. Up from wave ((a)), wave (a) ended at 5817.8 and wave (b) ended at 5784.92. Wave (c) higher ended at 5862.8 which completed wave ((b)) in higher degree. Index resumed lower in wave ((c)). Down from wave ((b)), wave (i) ended at 5802.17 and wave (ii) ended at 5850.94. Wave (iii) lower ended at 5702.8 and wave (iv) ended at 5772.5. Final leg wave (v) ended at 5696.06 which completed wave ((c)) of 4. The Index has turned higher in wave 5. Near term, as far as pivot at 5696.09 low stays intact, expect the Index to extend higher.

S&P 500 (SPX) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

SPX Elliott Wave Video