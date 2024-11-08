Fri, Nov 08, 2024 @ 01:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from support level 1.2840
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3050

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 1.2840 (which stopped the previous intermediate correction (A) at the end of October).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2840 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strong US dollar sales seen today, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3050 (top of the previous minor correction 4).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.