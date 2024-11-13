Gold Faces a Setback: Can It Rebound Soon?

Key Highlights

Gold started a sharp downside correction below the $2,665 support.

A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,670 on the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin traded to a new high at $89,998 on TitanFX before it saw a pullback.

The US CPI could rise 2.6% in Oct 2024 (YoY), up from 2.4%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices struggled above $2,775 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh decline and traded below the $2,720 and $2,700 support levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined below the $2,665 support, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The decline even gained pace below $2,620. Finally, the price tested the $2,590 zone before it started a consolidation phase. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,590. The first major support is near the $2,580 level.

The main support is now $2,550. A downside break below the $2,550 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,525 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,635 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,790 swing high to the $2,589 low. The first major resistance sits near the $2,665 level.

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $2,670 on the same chart. A clear move above the $2,670 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price gained pace for a move above the $88,500 level before it saw a short-term rejection near $90,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today