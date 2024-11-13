Wed, Nov 13, 2024 @ 05:52 GMT
Gold Faces a Setback: Can It Rebound Soon?

Gold Faces a Setback: Can It Rebound Soon?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a sharp downside correction below the $2,665 support.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,670 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin traded to a new high at $89,998 on TitanFX before it saw a pullback.
  • The US CPI could rise 2.6% in Oct 2024 (YoY), up from 2.4%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices struggled above $2,775 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh decline and traded below the $2,720 and $2,700 support levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined below the $2,665 support, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The decline even gained pace below $2,620. Finally, the price tested the $2,590 zone before it started a consolidation phase. On the downside, initial support is near the $2,590. The first major support is near the $2,580 level.

The main support is now $2,550. A downside break below the $2,550 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,525 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,635 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,790 swing high to the $2,589 low. The first major resistance sits near the $2,665 level.

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $2,670 on the same chart. A clear move above the $2,670 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price gained pace for a move above the $88,500 level before it saw a short-term rejection near $90,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Consumer Price Index for Oct 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.2% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Oct 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.6%, versus +2.4% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Oct 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.3%, versus +3.3% previous.
Titan FX
http://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

