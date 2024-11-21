Thu, Nov 21, 2024 @ 15:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Continues to Move Within Extended Consolidation Range, But Larger Bears...

EUR/USD Outlook: Continues to Move Within Extended Consolidation Range, But Larger Bears Hold Grip

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EUR/USD remains biased lower as near term action stays within extended consolidation range above 13-month low (1.0495), with the upside being capped by solid barriers at 1.0600 zone (former low of Apr 16 / Fibo 23.6% of 1.0936/1.0495 / falling 10 DMA).

Negative 14-d momentum and daily MA’s in full bearish setup support scenario, with selling opportunities expected as long as upticks remain capped at 1.0600 zone.

Firm break of 1.0495 pivots to expose targets at 1.0448 (3 Oct 2023 low) and 1.0405 (50% retracement of 0.9535/1.1275).

Alternatively, violation of 1.0600 pivots would ease downside pressure, but sustained break above double-Fibo barrier at 1.0665 (23.6% of 1.1214/1.0495 / 38.2% of 1.0936/1.0495) will be needed to validate initial bullish signal.

Fundamentals remain overall negative for Euro, as Trump trades continue to inflate dollar and geopolitical uncertainty weigh strongly on risk mode.

Market focus shifts on Friday’s release of Eurozone PMI data (Manufacturing Nov 46.0 f/c and Services Nov 51.6 f/c, both indicators expected to remain unchanged from previous month), with divergence of Nov numbers from consensus to generate fresh direction signal.

Res: 1.0557; 1.0600; 1.0665; 1.0700.
Sup: 1.0495; 1.0448; 1.0405; 1.0290.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.