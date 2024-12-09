EURGBP – Larger Bears Hold Grip and Eye Key 0.8200 Support Zone

Mon, Dec 09, 2024 @ 15:05 GMT
EURGBP stands at the back foot on Monday and retraces more of Thursday’s jump, signaling that near-term correction (off 0.8260 low) might be over.

Larger downtrend remains intact, with firmly bearish daily studies (MA’s in full bearish configuration, 14-d momentum moved into negative territory since late Nov) maintaining downside pressure.

Immediate targets lay at 0.8267/60 (Dec 5 / 2024 low posted on Nov 11 ) guarding more significant supports at 0.8211/02 (50% retracement of larger 0.6924/0.9489 uptrend / March 2022 low), break of which to signal continuation of broader downtrend.

Falling 10DMA (0.8301) which closely tracks the price in past over one week, should cap upticks and keep larger bears intact.

Res: 0.8301; 0.8316; 0.8336; 0.8355
Sup: 0.8267; 0.8260; 0.8211; 0.8202

