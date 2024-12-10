Tue, Dec 10, 2024 @ 12:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Capped By 200-Day SMA

GBPUSD Capped By 200-Day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD remains in negative area
  • But holds beyond the downtrend line
  • RSI and MACD give some optimistic views

GBPUSD is experiencing a new bullish attempt to remain above the short-term descending trend line, but the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2815 appears to be a tough obstacle for traders.

If the market overcomes the aforementioned barrier, then immediate resistance would come from the inside swing lows at 1.2840.  Should the price move above the 50-day SMA at 1.2870, it could spark optimism among the bulls. The 1.3045 and the 1.3100 resistance levels may endorse the bullish retracement in the short-term view.

On the other hand, a drop below the downtrend line again would endorse the negative structure, testing the 20-day SMA at 1.2670 before meeting the previous low near 1.2610.

The technical oscillators show some optimism for further increases. The RSI is battling with the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD remains well above its trigger line below the zero level.

All in all, GBPUSD is still in bearish territory, especially after the failed attempt to surpass the 200-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.