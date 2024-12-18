Wed, Dec 18, 2024 @ 07:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Signals Caution: A Shift in Trend Ahead?

Gold Signals Caution: A Shift in Trend Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold failed to clear the $2,725 resistance and corrected gains.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,630 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices are struggling to clear the $71.50 resistance.
  • EUR/USD could decline if it breaks the 1.0450 support level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,615 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,640 and $2,680.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even climbed above $2,700 but struggled to clear the $2,725 level. As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $2,700 and $2,680 levels. The price dipped below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,613 swing low to the $2,726 high.

It even settled below the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). On the downside, initial support is near the $2,630.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,630 on the same chart. The first major support is near the $2,610 level. The main support is now $2,600. A downside break below the $2,600 support might call for more downsides.

The next major support is near the $2,575 level. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,665 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,670 level.

A clear move above the $2,670 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level.

Looking at Oil, there was a decent increase, but the bulls seem to be facing hurdles near the $71.50 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone CPI for Nov 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.3%, versus +2.3% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast -0.3%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • US Housing Starts for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.340M, versus 1.311M previous.
  • US Building Permits for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.430M, versus 1.419M previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.