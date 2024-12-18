Gold Signals Caution: A Shift in Trend Ahead?

Key Highlights
- Gold failed to clear the $2,725 resistance and corrected gains.
- A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,630 on the 4-hour chart.
- Oil prices are struggling to clear the $71.50 resistance.
- EUR/USD could decline if it breaks the 1.0450 support level.
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold prices remained well-bid near the $2,615 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $2,640 and $2,680.
The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even climbed above $2,700 but struggled to clear the $2,725 level. As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $2,700 and $2,680 levels. The price dipped below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,613 swing low to the $2,726 high.
It even settled below the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). On the downside, initial support is near the $2,630.
There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,630 on the same chart. The first major support is near the $2,610 level. The main support is now $2,600. A downside break below the $2,600 support might call for more downsides.
The next major support is near the $2,575 level. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,665 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,670 level.
A clear move above the $2,670 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,720 level.
Looking at Oil, there was a decent increase, but the bulls seem to be facing hurdles near the $71.50 level.
Economic Releases to Watch Today
- Euro Zone CPI for Nov 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.3%, versus +2.3% previous.
- Euro Zone CPI for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast -0.3%, versus -0.3% previous.
- US Housing Starts for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.340M, versus 1.311M previous.
- US Building Permits for Nov 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.430M, versus 1.419M previous.