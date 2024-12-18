Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Has Reached Inflection Area

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests rally from 6 September 2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 6 September, wave 1 ended at 66508 and dips in wave 2 ended at 58867. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave 3 towards 103647 as the 1 hour chart below. Pullback in wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 97917 and wave ((b)) ended at 99577. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 92310 which completed wave 4 in higher degree.

Bitcoin has resumed higher in wave 5. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 101251 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 94249 as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 98752 and wave (b) ended at 101407. Wave (c) lower ended at 94249 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 102582 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 99250. Wave (iii) higher ended at 107821. Pullback in wave (iv) is in progress as an expanded flat before it turns higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 92310 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing and the crypto-currency to extend higher.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

BTCUSD Elliott Wave Video