Wed, Dec 18, 2024 @ 07:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Has Reached Inflection Area

Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Has Reached Inflection Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests rally from 6 September 2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 6 September, wave 1 ended at 66508 and dips in wave 2 ended at 58867. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave 3 towards 103647 as the 1 hour chart below. Pullback in wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 97917 and wave ((b)) ended at 99577. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 92310 which completed wave 4 in higher degree.

Bitcoin has resumed higher in wave 5. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 101251 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 94249 as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 98752 and wave (b) ended at 101407. Wave (c) lower ended at 94249 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 102582 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 99250. Wave (iii) higher ended at 107821. Pullback in wave (iv) is in progress as an expanded flat before it turns higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 92310 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing and the crypto-currency to extend higher.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

BTCUSD Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.