USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from key support level 156.35
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 158.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 156.35 (former resistance from November, acting as she support after it was broken last week).

The upward reversal from the support level 156.35 continues the active minor impulse waves iii and 3 – both of which belong to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of December.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 158.00, the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 160.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

